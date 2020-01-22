Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.101 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GDO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that GDO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GDO was $18.35, representing a -0.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.42 and a 17.93% increase over the 52 week low of $15.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GDO Dividend History page.

