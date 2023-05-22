Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.21 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.64%, the lowest has been 6.54%, and the highest has been 10.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDO is 0.05%, a decrease of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 4,940K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 773K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDO by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 675K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 41.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDO by 63.62% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDO by 77.97% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 329K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDO by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Fca holds 243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDO by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. provides a portfolio of U.S., foreign, and emerging market corporate fixed income securities, with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about December 2, 2024. The fund seeks to provide current income and secondarily capital appreciation through investments in the global bond universe while maintaining an overall investment grade credit quality. May invest up to 35% below investment grade.

