Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that EMD the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.49, the dividend yield is 8.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMD was $13.49, representing a -3.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.02 and a 59.08% increase over the 52 week low of $8.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMD Dividend History page.

