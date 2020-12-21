Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.95, the dividend yield is 7.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMD was $13.95, representing a -7.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.08 and a 74.16% increase over the 52 week low of $8.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EMD as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 9.45% over the last 100 days. YYY has the highest percent weighting of EMD at 4.54%.

