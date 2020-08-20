Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Dividends
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 42nd quarter that EMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.24, the dividend yield is 9.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMD was $13.24, representing a -12.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.08 and a 65.29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EMD as a top-10 holding:

  • Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 21.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMD at 4.61%.

