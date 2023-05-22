Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.09%, the lowest has been 7.58%, and the highest has been 13.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.11 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMD is 0.24%, an increase of 37.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 27,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 1,812K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,672K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing a decrease of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMD by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 1,091K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMD by 83,477.90% over the last quarter.

YYY - Amplify High Income ETF holds 1,071K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMD by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,020K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMD by 92.22% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. offers an actively managed, leveraged fixed income portfolio that invests primarily in emerging market debt of sovereign and corporate issuers, denominated in both U.S. dollar and local currencies. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

