Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WDI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WDI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.9, the dividend yield is 7.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WDI was $18.9, representing a -8.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.60 and a 2.55% increase over the 52 week low of $18.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wdi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

