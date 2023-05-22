Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.62 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.43%, the lowest has been 8.05%, and the highest has been 13.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=87).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDI is 0.39%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 18,017K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,643K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDI by 0.81% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,569K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDI by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing a decrease of 43.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDI by 21.72% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 791K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 781K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing a decrease of 45.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDI by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) is a closed-end fund whose objective si to anticipate investing in a wide range of fixed income securities, seeking to go beyond traditional bond benchmarks to access a broad range of opportunities for income and capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.