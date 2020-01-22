Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WIA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that WIA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIA was $12.28, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.35 and a 14.34% increase over the 52 week low of $10.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.