Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WIA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.03, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIA was $13.03, representing a -6.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.95 and a 21.55% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

