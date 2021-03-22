Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WIA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.78, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIA was $12.78, representing a -8.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.95 and a 38.91% increase over the 52 week low of $9.20.

