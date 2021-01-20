Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WIA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -93.02% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIA was $12.89, representing a -7.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.95 and a 43.33% increase over the 52 week low of $8.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

