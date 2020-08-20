Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Western Asset/Claymore U.S. Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd (WIA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WIA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WIA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.86, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIA was $12.86, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.93 and a 43.05% increase over the 52 week low of $8.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

