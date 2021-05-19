Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.033 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WIW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.77, the dividend yield is 3.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIW was $12.77, representing a -1.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.92 and a 23.5% increase over the 52 week low of $10.34.

