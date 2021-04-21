Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.033 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.52, the dividend yield is 3.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIW was $12.52, representing a -2.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.79 and a 23.23% increase over the 52 week low of $10.16.

