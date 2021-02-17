Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that WIW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.51, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIW was $12.51, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.64 and a 51.82% increase over the 52 week low of $8.24.

