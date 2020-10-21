Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.031 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WIW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.52, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIW was $11.52, representing a -3.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.98 and a 39.81% increase over the 52 week low of $8.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

