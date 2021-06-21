Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.95, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIW was $12.95, representing a -2.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.24 and a 19.46% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

