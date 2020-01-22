Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset/Claymore U.S Treasury Inflation Prot Secs Fd 2 (WIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that WIW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WIW was $11.75, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.75 and a 13.42% increase over the 52 week low of $10.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WIW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

