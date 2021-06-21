Western Asset Bond Fund (WEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Western Asset Bond Fund (WEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that WEA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.71, the dividend yield is 5.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEA was $14.71, representing a -0.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.73 and a 14.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.