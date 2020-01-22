Dividends
Western Asset Bond Fund (WEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Western Asset Bond Fund (WEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WEA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEA was $14.7, representing a -0.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.82 and a 18.6% increase over the 52 week low of $12.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

