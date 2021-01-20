Western Asset Bond Fund (WEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Western Asset Bond Fund (WEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that WEA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEA was $14.11, representing a -5.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.89 and a 55.91% increase over the 52 week low of $9.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

