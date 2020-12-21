Western Asset Bond Fund (WEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Western Asset Bond Fund (WEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that WEA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.12, the dividend yield is 5.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WEA was $14.12, representing a -5.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.89 and a 56.02% increase over the 52 week low of $9.05.

