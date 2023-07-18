Western Alliance (WAL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Western Alliance (WAL) reported revenue of $678 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $2.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.88 million, representing a surprise of +2.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Western Alliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 50.5% versus 52.03% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 50.5% versus 52.03% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.42% versus 3.48% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.42% versus 3.48% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $65.65 billion compared to the $65.63 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $65.65 billion compared to the $65.63 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.06% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.06% compared to the 0.11% average estimate based on four analysts. Total non-interest income : $119 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $85.54 million.

: $119 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $85.54 million. Net interest income : $550.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $577.30 million.

: $550.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $577.30 million. Net gain on loan origination and sale activities : $62.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.80 million.

: $62.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.80 million. Net loan servicing revenue (expense) : $24.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.67 million.

: $24.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.67 million. Service charges and fees : $20.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.03 million.

: $20.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.03 million. Income from equity investments : $0.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.97 million.

: $0.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.97 million. Commercial banking related income : $6 million compared to the $6.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $6 million compared to the $6.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other non-interest income [$M]: $4.80 million compared to the $8.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Western Alliance have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

