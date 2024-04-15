Western Alliance (WAL) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance (WAL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 26.1%. Revenues are expected to be $711.34 million, up 26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Western Alliance metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 60.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $66.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.21 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 8.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income' to reach $597.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $609.90 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net loan servicing revenue (expense)' will reach $26.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.90 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net gain on loan origination and sale activities' should come in at $49.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.40 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges and fees' will reach $22.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.50 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Commercial banking related income' will reach $5.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.20 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other non-interest income' should arrive at $6.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.60 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Western Alliance here>>>



Shares of Western Alliance have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the -0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

