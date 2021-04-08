Western Alliance (WAL) Concludes AmeriHome Acquisition Deal

Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL has closed the deal to acquire Aris Mortgage Holding Company, LLC — the parent company of AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, from Apollo Global Management APO and Athene Holding ATH. The deal, worth $1.22 billion, was based on AmeriHome’s closing balance sheet, and reflected a premium of $275 million.

AmeriHome Mortgage is the country’s third largest correspondent mortgage acquirer, which bought nearly $65 billion of general and government-insured originations during 2020 and handled a mortgage servicing portfolio worth $99 billion, as of Dec 31, 2020.

The addition of AmeriHome is expected to help Western Alliance expand its national commercial business with a less risky, complementary national mortgage franchise. Further, AmeriHome Mortgage will function under its current brand — AmeriHome Mortgage — a Western Alliance Bank company, and will continue being headed by Jim Furash, its founding president and chief executive officer.

The president and CEO of Western Alliance, Ken Vecchione, said, “Additionally, we have signed an agreement for the sale of approximately $750 million of mortgage servicing rights to strong counterparties that will allow Western Alliance to retain substantially all of the custodial deposits, which is expected to be completed in May.Both Western Alliance and AmeriHome have already begun to recognize the meaningful synergies of this partnership and we are enthused by this strong momentum to date.”

Our Take

The acquisition will likely help diversify Western Alliance’s revenues and potentially, its loan composition, too. Since commercial loans tend to be more beneficial in a rising-rate environment, and the higher demand for mortgages during a falling-rate environment aids profits, this deal might help the bank generate consistent earnings throughout the interest rate cycle.

Shares of Western Alliance have gained 147.1% over the past six months compared with 66.5% growth recorded by the industry.

Currently, the company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Similar to Western Alliance, other finance companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM closed the deal to acquire the Global Loyalty division of cxLoyalty Group Holdings in January. The deal included cxLoyalty’s leading technology platforms, full-service travel agency, gift card, merchandise and points bank businesses. However, the transaction excludes cxLoyalty’s Global Customer Engagement division and other ongoing businesses.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Get Free Report



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.