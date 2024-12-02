Western Alliance price target raised to $102 from $92 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Western Alliance (WAL) to $102 from $92 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on mid-cap banks. The firm is adjusting its price targets on the sector, reflecting the current environment, also noting that its valuation methodology is now favoring earnings while moving away from tangible book value.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WAL:
- Trump Trade: Tesla upgraded with ‘world changed,’ BofA sees investor optimism
- Western Alliance price target raised to $102 from $97 at BofA
- Western Alliance price target raised to $107 from $105 at Barclays
- SPY ETF Update, 10/22/2024
- Western Alliance price target lowered to $105 from $110 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.