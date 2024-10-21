Western Alliance price target lowered to $95 from $100 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Western Alliance (WAL) to $95 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note recapping Q3 results for Community/Regional banks. The firm’s revisions reflect the company’s lower net interest income and higher near term expenses, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds however that it is forecasting 17% pre-provision net revenue growth for the bank in 2025 as better loan growth, mortgage volumes, and lower ECR – earnings credit rate – are supporting improving operating leverage.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WAL:
- Western Alliance price target lowered to $101 from $102 at Piper Sandler
- Netflix reports Q3 beat, CVS CEO Lynch steps down: Morning Buzz
- Western Alliance falls -6.3%
- Western Alliance falls -5.8%
- Closing Bell Movers: Netflix gains 5% as Q3 earnings, Q4 guidance top estimates
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.