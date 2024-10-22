News & Insights

Stocks

Western Alliance price target lowered to $105 from $110 at Barclays

October 22, 2024 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Western Alliance (WAL) to $105 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. While the bank’s guidance came in as expected given the Q3 results, there was a bit less certainty on 2025 net interest income relative to peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.