Western Alliance price target lowered to $105 from $110 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Western Alliance (WAL) to $105 from $110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. While the bank’s guidance came in as expected given the Q3 results, there was a bit less certainty on 2025 net interest income relative to peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

