Western Alliance Gains 16%

April 19, 2023 — 10:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) are progressing more than 16 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company said its deposits increased by $2 billion since the end of the first quarter, despite exposure to innovation and tech segments. The shares have been slowly picking up after a sharp fall at the start of April.

Currently, shares are at $37.97, up 16.83 percent from the previous close of $32.51 on a volume of 6,358,988.

