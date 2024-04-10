Western Alliance Bancorporation's Reset Rate Preferred Stock Series A Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: WAL.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WAL.PRA was trading at a 27.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.31% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WAL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Western Alliance Bancorporation's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A:

In Wednesday trading, Western Alliance Bancorporation's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: WAL.PRA) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WAL) are down about 5.7%.

