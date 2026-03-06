Western Alliance Bancorporation's Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: WAL.PRA) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $23.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WAL.PRA was trading at a 5.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.49% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WAL.PRA shares, versus WAL:

Below is a dividend history chart for WAL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Western Alliance Bancorporation's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A:

In Friday trading, Western Alliance Bancorporation's Reset Rate Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: WAL.PRA) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WAL) are down about 8.8%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.