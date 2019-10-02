Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.33, changing hands as low as $43.58 per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.39 per share, with $58.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.84.

