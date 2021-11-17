Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.76, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAL was $117.76, representing a -5.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.88 and a 130.31% increase over the 52 week low of $51.13.

WAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.28. Zacks Investment Research reports WAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 75.65%, compared to an industry average of 32.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wal Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WAL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 10.64% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of WAL at 4.34%.

