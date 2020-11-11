Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that WAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.65, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAL was $52.65, representing a -10.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.94 and a 151.91% increase over the 52 week low of $20.90.

WAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.37. Zacks Investment Research reports WAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.26%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WAL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 19.07% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of WAL at 2.44%.

