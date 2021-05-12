Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.45, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAL was $103.45, representing a -5.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.84 and a 286.73% increase over the 52 week low of $26.75.

WAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.12. Zacks Investment Research reports WAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60.29%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WAL as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 34.76% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of WAL at 5.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.