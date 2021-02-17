Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WAL has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of WAL was $80.53, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.99 and a 285.31% increase over the 52 week low of $20.90.
WAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.05. Zacks Investment Research reports WAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.23%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to WAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WAL as a top-10 holding:
- Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)
- Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
- Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
- First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).
The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 81.19% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of WAL at 4.03%.
