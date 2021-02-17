Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WAL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAL was $80.53, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.99 and a 285.31% increase over the 52 week low of $20.90.

WAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.05. Zacks Investment Research reports WAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.23%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WAL as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 81.19% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of WAL at 4.03%.

