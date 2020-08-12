Dividends
WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.75, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAL was $39.75, representing a -32.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.94 and a 90.19% increase over the 52 week low of $20.90.

WAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25. Zacks Investment Research reports WAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.71%, compared to an industry average of -22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WAL as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 24.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WAL at 2.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WAL

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular