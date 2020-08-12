Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.75, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WAL was $39.75, representing a -32.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.94 and a 90.19% increase over the 52 week low of $20.90.

WAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25. Zacks Investment Research reports WAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.71%, compared to an industry average of -22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WAL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WAL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 24.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WAL at 2.01%.

