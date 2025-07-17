Western Alliance Bancorporation Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $227.2 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $190.4 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $845.9 million from $771.8 million last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

