Western Alliance Bancorporation Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) reported stronger second-quarter 2026 earnings, with management pointing to commercial loan growth, higher net interest income and stable credit trends while outlining a shift toward greater share repurchases and deposit cost optimization.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Vecchione said the quarter reflected “broad-based C&I-driven loan growth, strong net interest income, PP&R expansion, stable net interest margin, and continued balance sheet strength.” He said the company has begun executing several initiatives discussed at its May Investor Day, including reducing higher-cost deposits and expanding its share repurchase program.

Western Alliance is approaching the $100 billion asset threshold, with total assets remaining just below $99 billion at quarter-end. Vecchione said the bank is entering its next phase “from a position of strength,” citing growth, improving profitability and greater capital returns.

Loan Growth Led by Commercial and Industrial Lending

Held-for-investment loans increased by $1.8 billion during the quarter, with more than 80% of the growth coming from commercial and industrial categories, according to Chief Financial Officer Vishal Idnani. Average HFI loan growth was $1.1 billion, contributing to average earning asset growth of $2.7 billion.

Idnani said commercial banking grew by $950 million, led by specialty commercial banking verticals and Hotel Franchise Finance within commercial real estate. C&I loans now account for nearly 49% of the HFI portfolio, while CRE excluding construction has declined to 19.5% of the portfolio.

Management said the company continues to see a strong loan origination pipeline, but it revised its full-year loan growth outlook to $5 billion from a higher prior expectation. Vecchione said the reduction reflects a capital allocation decision rather than a lack of demand, allowing the bank to direct more capital toward share repurchases while still producing growth expected to rank near the top of its peer group.

Net Interest Income Rises as Margin Holds Steady

Net interest income rose to $797 million, up 4% from the prior quarter and 14% from a year earlier. Idnani attributed the increase primarily to earning asset growth, including loan growth and higher average securities balances.

The net interest margin was essentially stable, declining one basis point from the prior quarter to 3.53%. Idnani said lower funding costs helped offset the modest impact of remixing loans toward C&I from CRE and slightly lower average earning asset yields.

Western Alliance’s securities yield increased five basis points to 4.64%, while HFI loan yields declined three basis points to 5.82%. Interest-bearing deposit costs declined one basis point to 2.74%, and overall liability funding costs fell three basis points to 1.96%.

Management said deposit optimization efforts should continue to lower interest expense and deposit costs. Vecchione said the bank reduced higher-cost deposits by more than $1 billion late in the second quarter and another $1 billion in the first few weeks of the third quarter.

Deposit Optimization Drives Revised Growth Outlook

Total deposits ended the quarter at $81.9 billion, up $10.8 billion from a year earlier but down $849 million from the prior quarter. Idnani said the linked-quarter decline reflected the intentional reduction of about $1.2 billion in higher-cost deposits.

Vecchione said Western Alliance expects to transition roughly $3 billion of higher-cost deposits off the balance sheet for the year. He said the bank is taking a “finesse” approach with clients, helping them transition certain balances while maintaining broader relationships that may include loans, operating accounts and treasury management services.

Management lowered its full-year deposit growth outlook to $6 billion, citing reduced funding needs and continued efforts to remix the deposit base. The company expects total deposits to grow by about $1 billion in the third quarter despite additional higher-cost deposit reductions, with fourth-quarter deposits expected to be roughly flat.

Executives highlighted lower-cost deposit channels such as HOA, Business Escrow Services, Corporate Trust, Juris Banking and digital assets as areas expected to grow faster than traditional deposit channels.

Fee Income Outlook Trimmed on Mortgage Headwinds

Non-interest income was $199 million, essentially unchanged from the first quarter when excluding $50.5 million of securities gains recorded in that period. Year-over-year, non-interest income increased by about $51 million, or 34%, supported by commercial banking, treasury management and foreign exchange offerings.

Mortgage banking revenue improved from the prior quarter and from a year earlier, but management cited higher rates and tighter spreads as headwinds. Loan production and lock commitment volume were both up double-digit percentages from the prior quarter and year earlier, while the gain-on-sale margin compressed eight basis points from the first quarter to 29 basis points.

Idnani said servicing revenue rebounded to $31 million, mainly because of slower prepayment speeds in a higher-rate environment. He also said Western Alliance generated $6 million in gains from selling covered call options on mortgage bonds as a hedge against mortgage market volatility, with an additional $3 million of income realized in July.

The company reduced its full-year non-interest income growth outlook to 13% to 17%, down from 20% to 25%. Vecchione said mortgage banking revenue is expected to remain in line with second-quarter levels in the third and fourth quarters, citing geopolitical conditions and higher Treasury and mortgage rates.

Credit Trends and Capital Returns in Focus

Western Alliance reported provision expense of $80 million, which Idnani said replenished net charge-offs and supported loan growth, primarily in C&I. Net charge-offs declined to 37 basis points. The company reaffirmed its core net charge-off guidance of 25 to 35 basis points for 2026.

Special mention loans declined by $87 million to $316 million, while classified accruing loans fell by $15 million to $440 million. Non-accrual loans increased by $70 million, but management said nearly all of the increase came from a previously disclosed loan that is current on contractual payments.

Vecchione said two of six non-accrual loans discussed at Investor Day have been resolved, with the remaining four expected to be addressed in the second half of 2026. Chief Credit Officer Lynne Herndon said management has “high confidence” in those asset resolutions.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $487 million, or 80 basis points of funded HFI loans, while the allowance for credit losses rose to 89 basis points. Idnani said the reserve ratio is expected to move higher incrementally as the loan portfolio continues to remix toward C&I.

Capital levels remained a central part of the company’s updated outlook. Western Alliance maintained its common equity tier 1 ratio at its targeted 11% level, and its tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio rose to 7%. Tangible book value per share increased $2.10 from the end of the first quarter to $63.24, up 13% year over year.

Vecchione said the company plans $150 million of share repurchases in the second half of 2026. He said Western Alliance’s shares trade at a “meaningful discount” to management’s view of intrinsic value and that buybacks represent an attractive use of capital. In response to analyst questions, he said the bank will continue evaluating the balance between loan growth, risk-adjusted returns, maintaining its 11% CET1 target and repurchasing stock.

Western Alliance now expects 2026 net interest income growth of 12% to 14%, compared with its prior forecast of 11% to 14%. The outlook includes an assumed 25-basis-point rate hike in September, which was not included in previous guidance. The company kept its deposit cost guidance at $650 million to $700 million and operating expense outlook at $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion. Management also said it expects a full-year effective tax rate of 19%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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