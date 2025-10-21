Western Alliance Bancorporation Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $250.2 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $196.6 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $750.4 million from $696.9 million last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

