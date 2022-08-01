Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 26th of August to $0.36, which will be 2.9% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.35. This takes the annual payment to 1.8% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Western Alliance Bancorporation's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 3 years. Based on its last earnings report however, the payout ratio is at a comfortable 15%, meaning that Western Alliance Bancorporation may be able to sustain this dividend for future years if it continues on this earnings trend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 38.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:WAL Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Western Alliance Bancorporation Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2019, the dividend has gone from $1.00 total annually to $1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Western Alliance Bancorporation has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 27% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Western Alliance Bancorporation that you should be aware of before investing. Is Western Alliance Bancorporation not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

