Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) insiders sold US$12m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 7.3%, they need remain vigilant. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$12m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Todd Marshall, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.2m worth of shares at a price of US$98.88 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$116. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.5% of Todd Marshall's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WAL Insider Trading Volume January 6th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Western Alliance Bancorporation Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation. In total, insiders sold US$892k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders own 3.3% of the company, worth about US$398m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Western Alliance Bancorporation Tell Us?

Insiders sold Western Alliance Bancorporation shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Western Alliance Bancorporation is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Western Alliance Bancorporation (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course Western Alliance Bancorporation may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.