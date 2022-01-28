Western Alliance Bancorporation Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WAL

In trading on Friday, shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.61, changing hands as low as $98.46 per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAL's low point in its 52 week range is $67.59 per share, with $124.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.31.

