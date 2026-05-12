Western Alliance Bancorporation About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WAL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/14/26, Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of WAL's recent stock price of $76.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when WAL shares open for trading on 5/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAL's low point in its 52 week range is $65.815 per share, with $97.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.10.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WAL makes up 2.05% of the First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (Symbol: FTDS) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding WAL).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to WAL, which trades under the symbol WAL.PRA — more info ».

In Tuesday trading, Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.