Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Price Target Increased by 6.43% to 59.12

The average one-year price target for Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) has been revised to 59.12 / share. This is an increase of 6.43% from the prior estimate of 55.55 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.79 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.80% from the latest reported closing price of 51.95 / share.

Western Alliance Bancorp Declares $0.36 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 received the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $51.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.31%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 5.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Alliance Bancorp. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAL is 0.26%, a decrease of 23.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 113,864K shares. The put/call ratio of WAL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,120K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,617K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 47.11% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,811K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing an increase of 77.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 148.63% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,442K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 85.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 64.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,807K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,361K shares, representing a decrease of 32.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 58.04% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,036K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorp Background Information

With more than $30 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The company has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes 'Best Banks in America' list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide.

