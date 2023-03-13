Markets
Western Alliance Bancorp Slides 81%

March 13, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares are falling more than 81 percent on Monday morning trade in line with the concerns about Silicon Valley Bank's collapse leading to a banking crisis and the feared contagion.

While updating the financial information, the Western Alliance said it expects deposits to moderately decline from the current level by quarter end.

Currently, shares are at $9.10, down 81.56 percent from the previous close of $49.34 on a volume of 13,229,376.

