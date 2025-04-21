WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Earnings Results: $WAL Reports Quarterly Earnings

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN ($WAL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $1.79 per share, missing estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $788,200,000, missing estimates of $799,897,275 by $-11,697,275.

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Insider Trading Activity

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN insiders have traded $WAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN K SEGEDI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,360

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE LANCE GOODEN sold up to $100,000 on 11/15.

