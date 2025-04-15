WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $WAL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN ($WAL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $799,897,275 and earnings of $1.80 per share.

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Insider Trading Activity

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN insiders have traded $WAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN K SEGEDI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,360

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WAL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE LANCE GOODEN sold up to $100,000 on 11/15.

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WAL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

WESTERN ALLIANCE BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WAL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $101.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Benjamin Gerlinger from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $102.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $99.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Andrew Terrel from Stephens set a target price of $102.0 on 10/18/2024

