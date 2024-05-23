News & Insights

Stocks

Western Alaska Minerals Welcomes New CFO

May 23, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Western Alaska Minerals Corp (TSE:WAM) has released an update.

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. has appointed Darren Morgans as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2024. With a wealth of experience in finance for resource companies, including roles as CFO and involvement in significant fundraising efforts, Morgans is expected to bolster the company’s financial strategies and shareholder growth. The outgoing CFO, Alex Tong, is acknowledged for his service as he transitions out of the role by the end of May 2024.

For further insights into TSE:WAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.