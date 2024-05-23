Western Alaska Minerals Welcomes New CFO

Western Alaska Minerals Corp (TSE:WAM) has released an update.

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. has appointed Darren Morgans as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2024. With a wealth of experience in finance for resource companies, including roles as CFO and involvement in significant fundraising efforts, Morgans is expected to bolster the company’s financial strategies and shareholder growth. The outgoing CFO, Alex Tong, is acknowledged for his service as he transitions out of the role by the end of May 2024.

